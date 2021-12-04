Student groups clash, ransack Registrar’s office

LAHORE:Some students got injured as a result of a clash between two groups on Punjab University campus here Friday.

The clash took place outside main cafeteria at New Campus in which members of the two student groups thrashed and pelted stones at each other while the university guards remained helpless to control them.

Police reached the scene later after which some activists managed to ransack the Registrar office and other allied offices at the university’s Admin Block. The canteen was closed after the clash.

Meanwhile, a PU spokesman said a complaint had been filed with the police while the administration would expel all those students involved in the incident. In a press statement, the spokesman said the activists had ransacked the office of the Registrar and other allied offices after a fight which erupted among some students and some outsiders. He said the university had taken measures to establish peace on campus and only a few dozen students were trying to disturb the peaceful environment of the university. He said strict action would be taken against them as per law.