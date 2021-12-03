Court seeks DRAP’s reply on fever pills shortage

LAHORE: Chairman Drug Court Rana Naveed on Thursday sought a reply from the Additional Director Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for the shortage of Paracetamol medicine in the market.

A reply from DRAP was due Thursday, but it could not be submitted, after which the court again directed DRAP to submit the reply by December 8. As per the petitioner, fever tablets were not available in the market due to dengue. Earlier, a private company had submitted its report before the court that 17.5 million doses of the tablets were to be produced against the target was 40 million.