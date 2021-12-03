Court seeks DRAP’s reply on fever pills shortage

LAHORE: Chairman Drug Court Rana Naveed on Thursday sought a reply from the Additional Director Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for the shortage of Paracetamol medicine in the market.
A reply from DRAP was due Thursday, but it could not be submitted, after which the court again directed DRAP to submit the reply by December 8. As per the petitioner, fever tablets were not available in the market due to dengue. Earlier, a private company had submitted its report before the court that 17.5 million doses of the tablets were to be produced against the target was 40 million.
ISLAMABAD: Twitter Inc. said on Thursday it has removed more than 3,000 accounts that were operating as foreign...
KARACHI: Karachi Institute of Economics and Technology held its fourth International Conference on Computing and...
SUKKUR: A son shot dead his stepmother on Thursday in district Jacobabad over the ‘Karo Kari’ issue.The accused...
SUKKUR: The brother of a bride was killed in celebratory aerial firing in district Sanghar on Thursday.The family of...
SUKKUR: The excise police in Jacobabad seized 50 kgs of charas from a truck and arrested its driver on Thursday.An...
SUKKUR: Robbers shot dead a trader and injured his brother when they resisted a robbery attempt in district...