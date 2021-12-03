PML-N, PPP scared of EVMs: SACM to Buzdar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Thursday that PML-N and PPP, masterminds behind "Thappa mafia" are scared of electronic voting machines because it will block their traditional practices of electoral rigging forever.

Hasaan Khawar further said that transparent elections are necessary to uphold the sanctity of voting process and that is precisely why the nation is in favour of voting through EVM as it will play the role of "Third Umpire" in the elections.

Hasaan Khawar said that the opposition, fearful of electronic voting machine, sees its political future bleak. He further stated that the world was moving towards digitalisation while the Opposition wanted to take Pakistan backwards. The opposition has been crying for the past three years because it is evident it will have to work on the same salary for the next tenure as well.