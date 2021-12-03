Russia detains Ukrainian spies

United Nations: More than 60 non-governmental groups on Thursday urged the United Nations to ensure war crimes and...
Berlin: Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is expected to be officially elected German chancellor on December 8, replacing...
Stockholm: Top US diplomat Antony Blinken on Thursday warned Russia against invading Ukraine, as Moscow told Kiev that...
Washington: US lawmakers scrambled on Thursday to avert a weekend government shutdown as Republicans stalled a bill to...
Meghan Markle on Thursday won a second court victory against a British newspaper group, as judges threw out the...
Tehran: Iran’s top diplomat said on Thursday that an agreement to revive his country’s nuclear deal with world...