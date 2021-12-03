Scholz’s election as German chancellor planned for Dec 8

Berlin: Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is expected to be officially elected German chancellor on December 8, replacing Angela Merkel, parliament said in a planning statement on Thursday. "Chancellor election day -- expected on Wednesday, 8 December 2021", the Bundestag said in the note.
Scholz’s SPD last week announced a coalition tie-up with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats (FDP), putting the centre-left in charge for the first time in 16 years. Scholz, 63, was labour minister in Merkel’s first coalition from 2007 to 2009 before taking over as vice-chancellor and finance minister in 2015.
Known for being meticulous, confident and fiercely ambitious, he has cemented his reputation as a fiscal conservative -- something that at times puts him at odds with his workers’ party.
