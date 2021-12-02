EC chalks out schedule of recounting in NA-196

 
Thursday December 02, 2021
December 02, 2021
SUKKUR: The Election Commission on Wednesday chalked out the schedule for recounting of votes in NA-196 Jacobabad on Dec 10. The district returning officer of Jacobabad in this regard had issued notices to Federal Minister of Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro and Adviser to CM on Prison Aijaz Khan Jakhrani. It may be mentioned that PPP candidate Aijaz Khan Jakhrani had filed a petition for recounting of votes in NA-196, Jacobabad.