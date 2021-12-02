75pc infected people unwittingly transmitting HIV: Pakistan records alarming 84pc HIV increase in last decade

KARACHI: Pakistan has witnessed an alarming 84 percent increase in new HIV infections from 2010 to 2020, officials and experts said on Wednesday during a walk to observe the World Aids Day 2021. They asked the people to find their status by screening themselves for HIV(human immunodeficiency virus).

The medical experts said it is estimated that around 200,000 people were living with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and AIDS (Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) in Pakistan, including 86,000 in Sindh alone, but deplored that only 47,000 infected people were registered with authorities while the remaining 75 percent people were in the dark about their health status and were unwittingly transmitting the viral disease to their family members and others.

The “HIV is a viral disease like Hepatitis and Covid -19 and it is very much treatable. Thousands of people infected with HIV in Pakistan are taking medicines regularly and living a normal life.

It is very important for people in the high risk population find out about their status by getting screened for HIV and if found positive, they could avail the treatment, which is offered free of charge,” Dr. Ershad Kazmi, Additional Director Communicable Disease Control (CDC), Sindh, told the participants of the walk.

The walk to create awareness about HIV and AIDS was jointly organized by the Communicable Disease Control (CDC), Sindh, in collaboration with UNAIDS at Sea View, Karachi.

It was attended by healthcare workers and professionals, nurses, medical students and common people carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans about HIV, availability of its treatment in Pakistan.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Ershad Kazmi said around 86,000 people are infected with HIV in Sindh, of which only 17,000 know of the nature of disease, while the remaining 69,000 are spreading the infection in ignorance.

Strategic Information Adviser UNAIDS Dr. Rajwal Khan said HIV was spreading like a wildfire in Pakistan where around 84 percent increase in new HIV infections was recorded during the last 10 years and added that Pakistan and Philippines were the only two countries in the Asia-Pacific region where HIV cases were on the rise.

He said that the number of people taking medicines was also very low although medicines were available free of charge in Pakistan. He informed that around 7,500 people infected with HIV and AIDS had died so far, but added the HIV patients regularly taking medicines, can live a normal and healthy life like other people.

“HIV is no more a dreaded disease and those under treatment take medicines like diabetics or those suffering from hypertension. Many people with HIV on treatment are even healthier than patients of some other diseases,” Dr. Rajwal Khan said and asked people to get themselves screened for HIV. Other speakers also counselled screening and said many people, including children, acquired the HIV infection due to poor infection prevention, control and unsafe injection practices in the country.