12 gamblers arrested, stake money recovered

PESHAWAR: The city police Wednesday claimed to have arrested 12 gamblers who were betting on Snooker game in Kohati area and recovered gambling tools besides stake-money from their possession.

Taking action on a tip off, Agha Mir Jani Shah police team conducted a raid on Kohati Chowk. During the raid police arrested 12 people engaged in gambling in Snooker Club and recovered stake money besides tools used in betting from their possession.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Mumtaz, Siraj, Shehzad, Aamir, Gulraiz, Naimat, Usman, Rehan, Neejal, Aaliaan, Ashbaan and Arshad.