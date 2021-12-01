 
close
Wednesday December 01, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Death sentence on two counts to two accused in double murder case

December 01, 2021

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra Additional District and Sessions Judge Mian Javed Akram Tuesday announced death sentence on two counts to two accused in a double murder case. The court convicted accused Ghulam Mustafa and Abdul Manan of chak 437/JB for killing Abid Hussain and Ghulam Dastagir over an old enmity.