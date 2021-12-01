Traders, federal govt employees protest for demands

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad local administration sealed all areas going to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat by placing containers to stop a large number of protesters here on Tuesday.

Traders from all over the country and federal government employees were protesting for their genuine demands. They wanted to reach Prime Minister’s Secretariat but the local administration and police stopped the protesters and used tear gas shelling to disperse them. Police succeeded in restricting the protesters at Serena Chowk.

The business community was protesting that a device cannot be allowed to be installed at the point of sale under any circumstances and staged a ‘sit in’ against the mandatory condition of registration for sales tax.