17 university students injured in road accident

HARIPUR: At least 17 students and teachers, including eight females, were injured when a van fell off the road near Daidan village here on Tuesday.
The police quoted the injured students as saying that a Haripur-bound van carrying students and teachers from Wah Cantonment area was on the way to University of Haripur and Taxila.
When it reached near Daidan village on GT Road, the front tyre of the van was burst as a result of which the driver lost control over the wheels and it fell off the road, injuring 17 passengers. The rescue workers shifted the injured to the Trauma Centre. The injured were identified.
