Pakistan’s Jahanzeb clinch two medals in World Bodybuilding

LAHORE: Remington Stars, Zacky Farms and Country Lions carved out contrastive victories in the Coca Cola Super League...
KARACHI: Pakistan Sailing Federation has planned a number of national events for the coming six months. The first...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters are to participate in a number of big international events next year in order to...
LAHORE: Pakistan number 1 and national champion Aqeel Khan got an easy sailing in the opening match of the 6th Hassan...
TOKYO: Kento Momota suffered a career-threatening car crash and then flopped at the Tokyo Olympics, but the Japanese...
PARIS:Russia knocked reigning champion Spain out of the Davis Cup on Sunday to set up a quarter-final against...