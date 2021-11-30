 
close
Tuesday November 30, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Pakistan’s Jahanzeb clinch two medals in World Bodybuilding

By Our Correspondent
November 30, 2021
Pakistan’s Jahanzeb clinch two medals in World Bodybuilding

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Mian Jahanzeb bagged two medals in the 38th NBBUI World Bodybuilding Championships 2021 being held in Spain.

According to Sheikh Farooq, president Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, Jahanzeb won a Gold Medal and a Silver Medal in two categories of Fitness Physique in Spain.