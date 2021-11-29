Nov 30 rally to be power show against govt: PPP leader

PESHAWAR: District president of the Pakistan People’s Party and former district naib nazim Raza Ullah Khan Chagharmati has said that the November 30 rally will be a show of power against the government and its policies.

The PPP leader while addressing a meeting said the government had failed to deliver and that is why people from various walks of life were suffering for the last more than three years due spiraling prices and other problems.

He added that the government’s failed policies had resulted in unprecedented inflation, joblessness, failed international policies and poor law and order.

Raza Ullah Chagharmati said the PPP was the only party that could better lead the country to prosperity, development and peace. “The PPP is the only option for people and the future of the country is Bilawal Bhutto. The people will vote in LG elections and general polls for the PPP since it is a true representative of the common man,” he added.