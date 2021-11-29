Kilns on zigzag technolony only can operate: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan has said that in view of the smog situation, the EPD representatives, especially in the field, have to perform their duties with utmost honesty and diligence.

He said that only brick-kilns working under zigzag or friendly technology would be allowed to work and strict action would be taken against violators. The minister said this while presiding over a meeting in the EPD committee room here on Sunday. Secretary Syed Mubashir Hussain, DG Umbreen Sajid and other officials concerned were present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that at present all the departments concerned were working under a comprehensive strategy to control environmental pollution, especially smog, while there were complaints from some quarters that brick-kilns were found violating the rules in various areas of the province.

He directed the Secretary Environment to scrutinise the process of inspection of kilns and issue a letter to all his field officers that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard as clear instructions of the chief minister that no brick-kiln will operate having old technology.

The provincial minister further directed that strict legal action should be taken against the kiln owners over violating rules. He directed the secretary to write a letter to the district administration laying emphasis on spraying water on the roads and stop burning of solid waste and prohibition of the use of substandard fuels.

The provincial minister said that EPD would also write a letter to the transport department emphasising on fitness checking of vehicles along with the installation of modern equipment for controlling vehicle fumes.