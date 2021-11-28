Tour de Waziristan Cycle Race starting today

WANA: A three-day “Tour de Waziristan National Cycle Race” will commence from today (November 28). The event is being organised by KP Cycling Association, Pakistan Cycling Federation, Frontier Corps (FC) South, district administration Dera Ismail Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.

More than 100 cyclists of eight teams from all over the country will participate in the race, which will start from Dera Ismail Khan and end at Wana, the district headquarters of South Waziristan.

The cycle race has been divided into three phases. In the first phase, the cyclists will cover a distance of 67km, while the second part will start from Tank and after covering a distance of 68km, the cyclists will reach Gomal Zam Dam. The third phase of the rally will start from Gomal Zam Dam and the cyclists will cover a distance of 56 km to reach Wana. At the end of the ceremony, prizes will be distributed among the cyclists. Locals have lauded the organisers for arranging the event to promote sports in the conservative region.