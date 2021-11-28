Govt repaid $34b loan in 3 years, claims PTI senator

MARDAN: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Trade Senator Zeeshan Khanzada on Friday said that the PTI government had borrowed 46 billion dollars over the last three years and repaid 34 billion dollars.

“The masses will support the PTI in the local government elections,” he said while talking to journalists at Mardan Press Club.

He termed his recent visit to the United State a success and said the purpose of the visit was to increase exports and boost the IT sector.

He added that he met Sheila Jackson Lee, chairperson of Pakistan Affairs Committee, and US Member of Parliament.

Zeeshan Khanzada added that he also arranged a meeting with Eric Anderson, Head of Corporate Affairs, General Council on Google, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.

He added that Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook would open their regional offices in Pakistan and it would make it easier for the security agencies to control cybercrime.

He said that American companies would invest in Pakistan and generate job opportunities for youth.

Answering a question about the current inflation in the country, he said the PTI government was trying to give relief to the masses but claimed that the international loans borrowed by former rulers had created a lot of problems.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan gave priority to long-term planning, which would take time to bear fruit.

He added that due to long-term planning, Bangladesh, Vietnam and India were far ahead of Pakistan in terms of development. “Our exports have crossed 2 billion dollars in the current time while the exports of India are approximately 30 billion dollars,” he said.

He said the prime minister was trying to increase the country’s exports.

About the local government election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the polls with a majority in the province.