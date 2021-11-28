Sindh governor launches UAE Visa Centre in Karachi

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday inaugurated the UAE Visa Centre in Karachi. His Highness Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Dr Salim Alkhaddeim AlDhanhani, UAE Consul General in Karachi, were also present on the occasion.

The governor said that Pakistan and the UAE had laid strong foundations of mutually beneficial relations, friendship and peaceful cooperation over the years. He said that the UAE had emerged as one of Pakistan’s major economic and trading partners.

He observed that the UAE’s hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai and bringing the countries of the world together contributed to enhancing global cooperation and partnership to build a better future for all mankind.

“The participation in the Dubai Expo helped explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in a range of fields, including trade, investment, energy and agriculture among others,” he remarked.

He also congratulated the people of both countries, and expressed gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for commencing such a visa facility in Karachi.

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said: “We are working on new areas of mutual cooperation to move forward and also on examining the possible challenging areas so these could be addressed on priority.”

The UAE Consul General in Karachi observed that everything would be available at the newly launched Visa Centre, including medical insurance, check-ups and contracts, to facilitate visa issuance from the visa centre in the city, as this would be the biggest visa centre of Asia.