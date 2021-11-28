Four crushed to death, cop injured in road accidents

Four people were killed while a policeman was injured in road accidents in Karachi on Saturday.

According to the Korangi Industrial Area police, 62-year-old Rustam Ali, son of Sher Ali, was crossing the Vita Chowrangi road when a speeding car hit and killed him. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy.

In a similar incident, Gulab Saeed, 36, was killed when a speeding vehicle hit him in the Civil Lines neighbourhood. The body was moved to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities.

In the remits of the Sacchal police, Ejaz Ali, 20, was killed in a road accident on Super Highway. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In another incident, 25-year-old Jan Saqib was killed in a road accident on Mirza Adam Khan Road in Lyari. The Chakiwara police said his body was taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi. Moreover, a policeman, 25-year-old Haider Ali, was wounded after a speeding car hit him. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.

Four wounded

Four people were wounded in separate firing incidents on Saturday.

According to police, 22-year-old Hameed was injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in the Jamshed Quarters neighbourhood.

Rescuers and police transported the injured to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment.

On offering resistance, two armed men shot dead 24-year-old Ayaz in Old Sabzi Mandi within the limits of the PIB Colony police station.

He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment where he was identified as 24-year-old Ayaz.

In a similar incident, Zain, 28, was wounded over offering resistance during a mobile snatching bid in North Karachi, Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police said. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Separately, a 45-year-old man, Lal Khan, was wounded after a stray bullet hit in Baldia Town. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

Two hurt in blast

Two people were injured when an air compressor exploded at a tyre repair shop in District Korangi on Saturday.

Rescuers transported the injured to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment where one of the injured persons was identified as 36-year-old Kamran while the other was yet to be identified, the Awami Colony police said.