‘No sales tax on petroleum products’

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson of Ministry of Finance Muzzammil Aslam on Saturday said the government is getting zero percent sales tax on petroleum products.

Aslam said the increase of levy does not mean to increase the price of petroleum.

He hoped that the decreasing prices of petroleum products' impact at international market would be fruitful for the government.

Further, he blamed the previous government for increase in the charges of Islamabad to Lahore motorways, stating that the previous government kept the masses unaware about the agreement of motorways.

He said the current government has increased taxes on luxury goods, not on daily use items of general public.

Talking about dialogues with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said the dialogues have been concluded successfully after 45 days of discussion.

IMF also asked the government to submit the audit report of Coronovirus funds, he said. The spokesperson appreciated the role of media for informing the people about the truth.