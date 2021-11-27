NA-133 ‘offered’ to PMLN on silver platter

ISLAMABAD: It was lack of capacity or absence of will of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, or fear of defeat at the hands of the PMLN or PTI's internal strife that National Assembly seat, NA-133, seems to have been given to the PMLN on a silver platter.

The seat fell vacant due to the death of PMLN leader Pervez Malik. The PMLN has awarded the ticket to his widow, Shaista Malik, who, along with her son Ali Pervez Malik, is already a member of the National Assembly on a special seat.

After losing battles in the election tribunal and Lahore High Court (LHC) over his frivolous negligence committed in the nomination papers, Cheema has lost heart and is unlikely to go to the Supreme Court on the ground that a little time is left before the polling scheduled to be held on December 5.

Contesting candidates hailing even from rural constituencies do not commit the blunders that Cheema did. His proposers and seconders did not belong to NA-133, which necessitated rejection of his papers under the law. Same mistake was made in the candidacy papers of his wife, Mussarrat, who was his covering candidate.

The faux pas found in the election documents was unexpected from an educated, well-off person like Cheema, who did not even care to have a look at the poll law or hire a lawyer to fill up the nomination papers. It exposed his lack of capacity and inattentiveness.

Senior PTI leader Senator Ijaz Chaudhry wanted the PTI ticket for his son for the by-election. After its refusal, he was disenchanted and did not want Cheema to be in the run or win. The PTI was marred by internal dissensions in the constituency.

Ijaz Chaudhry recently hit headlines when he turned out to be the first leader of the PTI or any other political party, who had, before the release of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi, announced that he would welcome him on getting freedom. He had garlanded Rizvi at the latter’s office after his release.

On the occasion, Ijaz Chaudhry said he never met any politician without the express permission and consent of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Another objective of his discussions with the TLP chief was to work out a cooperative relationship between the PTI and TLP in the forthcoming local elections.

It is unlikely that Cheema wanted to run away from the electoral contest, fearing that the seat will be clinched by the PMLN in any way because he had resigned as the special assistant to the prime minister on food security to vie for this seat. But like other PTI leaders he too was conscious that it would be an uphill task to carry the day facing the formidable rival.

Now the PTI voters are directionless about what to do on the polling day. They have no option but to sit at home because they can’t vote for the arch adversary, the PML-N nominee, or the PPP candidate.

However, Cheema’s ouster has provided a good opportunity to the PPP to show its standing in Lahore as it is the only mainstream political force after the PMLN that is fighting for NA-133. A set of PPP leaders have met Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq to seek his party’s support in the by-poll.

If the PPP came out with a dismal showing, its standing in Punjab whatever it has would be further mauled. However, if it performs well, it will raise hopes in its rank and file that it has the potential to get itself revived in the majority province where it was once the most popular party a long time ago.

Given the PTI cardholder’s exit from the electoral field, a low voter turnout is not ruled out in NA-133. There is no election fear or enthusiasm in sight like the Dask by-poll or other by-elections held over the past three years.