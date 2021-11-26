Sindh government has rescinded registration of 7,000 NGOs, PA told

The Sindh Assembly was informed on Thursday that registrations of around 7,000 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been rescinded by the provincial social welfare department because they failed to fulfil the criteria set for the purpose in the relevant government rules.

This was said by Sindh Social Welfare Minister Muhammad Sajid Jokhio while responding to the queries of the concerned legislators during the question hour of the provincial assembly’s sitting.

The minister said that there were a total of 12,043 registered NGOs in the province, and out of them, registrations of some 7,000 non-governmental entities had been rescinded. He informed the House that the provincial cabinet had decided to cancel the registration of the delinquent NGOs on the recommendations of the social welfare department.

He said the department had received applications from the deserving NGOs requesting for the government’s grant, and decisions had been taken on such requests in accordance with the rules. He also said the Sindh government had lately extended financial assistance to 21 NGOs in the province.

Jokhio said NGOs were being registered under a law dating back to 1961, but certain changes would be made to update the registration process. He said that both the federal and Sindh governments register NGOs. He also said his social welfare department has been facing a shortage of manpower.

Power, gas issues

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said people in Karachi can no longer afford to pay their electricity bills due to a massive hike in the power tariff during the present government’s rule.

He said this in the House while responding to a call-attention notice of the only MPA of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Syed Abdul Rasheed, on the recent incident of firing in Lyari, resulting in injuries to people, when enraged residents of the underprivileged neighbourhood took to the streets against prolonged power failures.

Shaikh informed the House that the incident had happened on November 22, and the security guard of K-Electric had resorted to aerial firing as the office of the privatised power utility in the area came under attack.

He said that during the same time two motorbike riders in the area also opened fire, which injured three people. He added that the police had registered the FIR of the incident and action would be taken against the culprits who remain unidentified.

The minister said he was informed by KE officials that the power utility had to recover electricity dues of Rs8 billion from Lyari, adding that a meeting would be convened to sort out the issue. He said the area residents should not expect free electricity supply to their households.

He also said inflated electricity and gas bills are being sent to people during the current government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said now people have to wait in long queues for petrol. Gas supply to households in the country has also been curtailed during their rule, he added. Shaikh said the PTI government has completely failed to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas, fuel and electricity at affordable rates to consumers across the country.