Food festival from tomorrow

Islamabad : The Islamabad Taste Festival will take place at the Convention Centre from November 26 to 28.

Get ready to enjoy the cuisine of Islamabad’s best restaurants; the food of the best chefs; live music and the products of leading food and drink brands. As in all such festivals entertainment for children will be provided so they too can enjoy their day.

Best of all visitors will get to see in one place, many of the innovative names that restaurants and other eateries have opted to have as their trademark – something that is not possible unless one is a real foodie and goes around looking for a different place each time.