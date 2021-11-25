Broad eager for Cooley ‘insight’ ahead of Ashes

LONDON: Stuart Broad is looking forward to gaining some inside knowledge on Australia after England appointed Troy Cooley as a consultant pace bowling coach ahead of the upcoming Ashes series.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Wednesday that Cooley, a 55-year-old Australian, will aid the tourists’ quicks in Brisbane under the direction of elite pace bowling coach Jon Lewis.
He will then assist the seamers in England’s second-string Lions squad when they face Australia A in a four-day match that starts on December 9.
Cooley was England’s bowling coach during their 2005 Ashes series success and subsequently took up a similar role with Australia.
“(Cooley) arrived when we got out of quarantine (on) Saturday, but he’s with us for a decent period of time,” Broad told cricket.com.au. “Really looking forward to picking his brain on Australian conditions, and Australian players, to be honest.”
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has refused to set a timeframe for ending the north London club’s long...
KARACHI: Pakistan have been seeded fourth in the 20th edition of the Asian Team Squash Championships, to be held in...
LAHORE: Aqeel Khan and Shehzad Khan were among the players who moved up in the 5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National...
TOKYO: The new-look European Tour will make its first foray into the lucrative Japan golf market in 2022 after adding...
VERSAILLES, France: A French court on Wednesday gave Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema a one-year suspended sentence...
NAPLES, Italy: It is almost 30 years since Diego Maradona ended his remarkable playing spell at Napoli but a year on...