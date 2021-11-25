 
Thursday November 25, 2021
CCPO warns SDPOs against indulging in land grabbing

November 25, 2021

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore held a meeting with all the Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) of different circles.

He warned the officers not to indulge in matters of illegal occupation of lands and properties and other such activities. He expressed his displeasure at overall cleanliness condition in police stations and directed to improve the working conditions and atmosphere of police stations by providing standardised facilities, furniture and other equipment. He said that the SHOs using delaying tactics in registration of FIRs and responding to the citizens' calls on helpline 15 would be dealt with iron hands.