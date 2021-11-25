Pulmonary tuberculosis kills white lion at Karachi Zoo

White lion dies at Karachi Zoo.

A rare white lion died of pneumonia at the Karachi Zoological and Botanical Gardens on Wednesday. Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab ordered a report on the death of the feline.

According to Wahab’s spokesman Ali Hassan Sajid, the lion had been ill for the past 13 days and suffering from pulmonary tuberculosis, which was being treated by veterinarians, but it could not recover and died due to its illness at 11am.

The feline was between 14 and 15 years old. It had been brought to the Karachi Zoo from Africa in 2012. A team of veterinarians performed its autopsy and collected the details about its illness and death. According to the veterinarians, the feline also had pneumonia and its lungs had stopped working.

Wahab expressed his sadness over the death of a rare breed of white lion at the zoo. He made the assurance that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the zoo management if any negligence was found. In 2012, a new glass enclosure had been built on the lion’s arrival so that visitors to the zoo could see it fully.