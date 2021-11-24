Imran Khan wins global sport award

DUBAI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the global sport honour “Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award” in Dubai for his contribution to sports and encouraging youth.

The prestigious prize for the 11th edition of the MBR Creative Sports Awards were announced in a ceremony that took place Monday along the world’s deepest dive pool “Deep Dive Dubai”. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, the chairman of Dubai Sports Council was also present on the occasion. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s name was chosen for the “International Sports Personality” category of the award for dedicating his life to sports. His captaincy of the Pakistan cricket team in 1992 — when Pakistan won the World Cup — has been particularly highlighted.

Lauding the achievements of Imran Khan, Secretary General of MBR Creative Sports Award, Moaza al Marri proudly stated that the sports icon Imran Khan inspired the youth and “we really are proud of his remarkable contribution to the society”. “Imran Khan continues to inspire young people as prime minister now, enhancing the status of sports in general and cricket in particular, and empowering Pakistani society through sports,” the gathering was informed at the ceremony.

In 2019, PM Imran Khan launched a pioneering $639 million initiative for the welfare of Pakistan’s youth, under which young men and women would be given scholarships and skill-development opportunities, including scholarships in sports, stated in a small documentary that was shown at the award announcement ceremony.

The Dubai-based award will be given to the premier next year, Moaza al Marri revealed. Prime Minister Imran Khan has been invited to receive his award at the award ceremony to be held at Dubai Expo 2020 on January 9, 2022.

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, president of Qatar Olympic Committee, has been named as the Arab Sports Personality for his long list achievements since taking over as president of the Qatar Olympic Committee in 2015, including the unprecedented success of Qatari athletes at the Tokyo Olympic Games; they won two gold medals and a bronze, and this was Qatar’s best performance at the Olympics.

He was also chairperson of the Organising Committee of the 2015 World Handball Championship in Doha and contributed to Qatar’s hosting of many international sports events as well as the development of equestrian sport and success of Qatari horses worldwide. He also led Qatar’s successful bid to host their second Asian Games in 2030. Doha had first hosted the premier continental championships in 2006.