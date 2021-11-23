Election Tribunal orders recounting of votes in NA-196

SUKKUR: The Election Tribunal, Sukkur, on Monday ordered recounting votes of NA-196, Jacobabad, on Aijaz Khan Jakhrani’s petition. The PPP candidate, Sardar Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, had filed a petition in the Election Tribunal Court Sukkur, requesting to recount the votes of NA-196 Jacobabad, in which he had alleged that the PTI candidate Muhammad Mian Soomro had won the 2018 general elections through rigging and use of unfair means. The court upheld his petition for recount within 30 days, directing the ECP to depute a returning officer for the case.
SRINAGAR: India’s top anti-terrorism investigation agency on Monday arrested a prominent human rights activist from...
ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Development Programme has warned Monday that Afghanistan’s banking sector risked...
KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh on Monday claimed that the federal government delayed in buying liquefied...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday emphasised that Pakistan and the US needed to deepen engagement to promote...
LAHORE: JI Ameer Sirajul Haq left for Qatar on Monday on a five-day visit, during which he will participate in various...
SUKKUR: A Blind Dolphin, one of the endangered species, was rescued on Monday from the Faiz Ganj Canal in Khairpur...