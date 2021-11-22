‘Nullah Leh Expressway to help control flash floods’

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has said that Nullah Leh Expressway project would help control flash flooding during heavy rains in Rawalpindi city particularly in low-lying areas of the town.

He said that Nullah Leh Expressway project would be a game-changer project for the development of the city.

The Commissioner who is also holding DG RDA charge commended NESPAK Private Company for its tireless work on the Nullah Leh Expressway project.

Nullah Leh Expressway project would be completed at a cost of around Rs100 billion, he added.

He directed the authorities that the project should be started as soon as possible and all-out efforts should be made for its completion within stipulated time frame.

The project would also help resolve traffic congestion problem on the city roads, he said, adding, with the completion of this project, the environment of the city would also improve.

According to Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) spokesman, the Expressway’s width had been reduced from 35-50 meters to 25-35 meters due to which the land area was now reduced.

He informed that the project for this corridor would be carried out by a private party, NESPAK without the government funds.

The proposal for the Lai Expressway project was being sent to the public private partnership (PPP) Board for approval and would be tendered after approval, he added.