This refers to the news report ‘ECP bound to hold elections through EVMs: Farogh Naseem’ (November 20). While the ECP can’t refuse to conduct elections through EVMs, it is surely entitled to adequate time to prepare for the switchover. There is not enough time to make the necessary preparations, conduct pilot projects and address the problems. Also, there is the matter of keeping thousands of EVMs in dust-free, tamper-proof conditions, and to make them available in the remotest corners of the country. Moreover, the ECP has a small permanent staff and only hires field workers around the time of elections. Over them it has little control.

Holding the 2023 elections through EVMs may mean courting a disaster. In the national interest, the matter may have to be decided finally by the court.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi