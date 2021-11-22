Career counselling: questions and answers

Q: Dear sir, I am a student of O levels (Cambridge). I want to discuss about my subjects for O levels. I have opted Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry and want to opt Environment Management as my optional subject. Can you please guide me about the scope for Environment Management in Pakistan? I am a little confused about what to choose for my optional subject, and what subjects should I opt in A levels if I want to continue with Environment Management or Environmental Science. (Salman Gormani, Karachi).

A: Dear Gormani, Environmental Management or Environmental Science is an emerging subject area and it has lot of importance in Pakistan, considering the aspects of Global Warming and Clean Technology. All you need to do is get good grades in your Physics, Chemistry and Maths or Physics, Chemistry and Computer Science or Physics, Maths and Business Management. Any combination should be good for getting into a degree programme towards Environmental Management. This is equally good whether you wish to study in Pakistan or abroad.

Q. My brother has recently done Mechatronic Engineering (Robotics) with aggregate GPA 2.54. He wants to continue his further studies, but he is a little bit confused either to join MBA or MS programme. Kindly, suggest either of the fields and also the related subject for MS (if suggested) as admission in Electronics or Mechanics is not possible with GPA 2.54. (Aleemuddin Asif - Islamabad)

Ans: Aleem, I think your brother should work for a few years in the industry and gain some experience before getting into a management degree such as MBA. It is important at this stage to get the practical experience of industry and machines and apply the knowledge and move forward.

Q. Sir, I have done BCom and I have three years of work experience in retail sector in Pakistan markets. Now I am planning to get masters degree in Supply Chain Management (SCM). So is it a right decision for me to get degree in this field. Please guide with your expert opinion. (Ejlaal Ghori - Lahore)

Ans: Dear Ejlaal, you are right on the spot in terms of your career selection as well as the relationship with your current position and job profile. SCM will greatly help you to expand and enhance your career prospects especially if you continue to engage in huge franchise whether household or food chains. A degree in SCM from a foreign country/ good university will give a slightly better edge.

Q. Dear Mr Abidi, my elder son did BE in Telecom Engineering with 2.48 GPA. He did his Masters in Engineering Management from UK in 2018. Presently he is engaged with me to look after my small scale software development related company. He intends to do PhD in Disaster Management. Your guidance shall be highly appreciated and kindly advise what we should do? (Muheeb Ansaari - Karachi)

Ans: Since your son is already qualified engineer with a very good top up master’s degree in Engineering Management I would have advised him to work in the industry for few years before looking at doing a PhD. However, if he is adamant in doing a PhD and that too in Disaster Management he would need to explore the subject area quite a bit and make up his mind in developing a worth researching topic in Disaster Management. There are a number of universities around the world which offer Disaster Management and once he has chosen the subject that he would like to do research in I will advise him further.