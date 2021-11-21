Support to Chinese businesses a priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said “we will support Chinese businesses in Pakistan on priority basis, and are grateful to them for their keen interest in accelerating their investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs)”.

He was speaking during a meeting with a Chinese business delegation, led by Ms Chen Yan from Challenge Fashion (Pvt) Ltd here. He said, “Pakistan and China have been connected not only in the past or present but they will remain united through our future generations also.

“We appreciate the valuable relationship of the peoples of the two countries,” he added.

He directed the authorities concerned to facilitate all Chinese investors, who are setting up industries in Pakistan, on emergency basis by resolving their issues related to road connectivity and provision of utilities.

Earlier, the PM was informed that Chinese businessmen are almost ready to start operations in glass, ceramics and information technology sectors.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Oppo, one of the leading tech manufacturers in the world, is going to establish a local mobile manufacturing unit and a research and development centre in Pakistan. It would not only save a lot of foreign exchange reserves on the import of smart phones annually but would also create employment opportunities for our tech graduates.

The meeting was also attended by Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, SAPM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, along with senior officers concerned.

Separately, in a message on the occasion of the World Children’s Day, the prime minister said, “I am pleased to note that Pakistan joins the world community today in celebrating the World Children’s Day 2021. This year’s theme ‘A Better Future for Every Child’, reaffirms our commitments to the children of Pakistan”.

“In line with our manifesto, our policies are aimed at future generations. Our government is determined to ensure that every child’s rights including development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity and security are upheld. In order to ensure protection of children’s rights, our government established ‘National Commission of the Rights of Child and the ‘Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Agency’.

“Child protection institutes are being established and various legislations are being introduced to eliminate child labour,” he noted.