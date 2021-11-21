Number of beds increased in LGH Urology Dept

LAHORE: The number of beds for female patients in the state-of-the-art Urology Department of Lahore General Hospital has been doubled by taking steps on priority basis to further enhance the treatment facilities. Now female patients will not face any problem and they will get quality medical facilities without any delay.

Principal PGMI Prof. Dr Al-freed Zafar keeping in view the patient friendly policy of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, more facilities would be created for the treatment of patients in all departments of LGH. While appreciating the performance of Head of the Department of Urology Prof. Dr Khizar Hayat Gondal said that his posting in this department was a good omen and on this achievement Prof. Khizar Hayat and his team deserves congratulations. MS Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti, Dr Shahjahan, Dr Ammar Yousaf, Dr Zeshan and other senior doctors were also present on the occasion.

Prof. Khizar Hayat while talking to Principal PGMI said that he will continue to perform his duties keeping in view the service of humanity as he has devoted all his energies in taking whatever step is appropriate for the treatment of patients. He assured that he will take every effort to make urology a model department of the hospital. There will be no unnecessary delays in their treatment and each patient's turn will come on time according to merit without any recommendation which will not deprive anyone of his/her rights while the patient will be attended to the hospital in more numbers, he added.

Talking to media, Principal Prof. Al-freed said that the number of surgeries/procedures for all male/female patients in the hospital has also increased for which the surgeons/doctors and other physicians of the concerned department are rendering their professional services with utmost efficiency.

The time is not far when people will prefer to come to Government hospitals instead of private hospitals for treatment and public confidence in the public sector health system will be further enhanced, Prof. Al-freed Zafar concluded.