30 lawyers belonging to PML-N lawyers wing join PPP

A group of 30 lawyers belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday announced their decision to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) after the party’s provincial and city leadership.

The delegation of 30 law practitioners, led by Advocate KK Javed Khan, earlier belonged to the lawyers’ forum of the PML-N. Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said that people belonging to different walks of life had been joining the PPP as they had complete confidence in the leadership of the party’s chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He expressed gratitude to the professionals belonging to legal fraternity for putting their trust in the PPP.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party was likely to emerge as the largest political party in the next bar, local government, and National and provincial assemblies’ elections in the country.

Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi president, assured the new entrants in the party that the time would prove that their decision to join the PPP was right. Also speaking on the occasion, PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, said the PPP truly represented underprivileged labourers and farmers in the country.

The party fully believed in the devolution of power and that was why its leadership had devolved powers to the lowest tier, he claimed. The general secretary of the Peoples Lawyers’ Forum in Sindh, Arshad Naqvi, also welcomed the lawyers’ decision to join the PPP.

Those who joined the PPP include Additional General Secretary of PML(N) Lawyers’ Forum in Sindh Abdul Sadiq Tanoli, SM Khalid Azhar, and Joint Secretary of the Woman Section of PML(N) Lawyers’ Forum in Karachi Hassan Bano.