Pakistan to host Champions Trophy in 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been awarded the hosting right of the 2025 Champions Trophy as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced 14 host nations for white-ball tournaments from 2024-2031.

Pakistan has been picked as the sole host of the Champions Trophy that will be the first after the 2017 edition which Pakistan won after defeating India in the final. Champions Trophy was earlier allotted to Pakistan in 2008 but was shifted to South Africa months before the dates due to security concerns. South Africa hosted the tournament in 2009. The 2025 Champions Trophy will be the first international mega cricket event Pakistan will host since the 1996 ODI World Cup (as co-hosts).