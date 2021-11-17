Burden of education

In 2019, former chief justice Saqib Nisar directed private schools to lower their fees by 20 percent. The directive seems to have been completely ignored by private schools. Instead, schools are raising their fees by the day. Given the current state of the economy, Rs5000 for fifth grade and Rs8000 for middle school is truly an act of injustice. Especially for people who have more than one child, it is impossible to pay such hefty fees.
Obviously, people from poor families are affected the most. For those who barely have enough to eat, arranging such hefty fees is a nightmare. The government should take firm actions regarding the exorbitant fees hikes that continue to date.
Asif Jameel
Awaran
