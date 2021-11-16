Registration of double murder case against DSP ordered

KARACHI: The district and sessions judge, Naushero-Feroze, Sindh, has ordered the registration of a double murder case against a police officer and directed the IGP Sindh to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the extra-judicial killing of two innocent boys in a fake police encounter.

On the complaint filed by parents of the deceased boys, District and Sessions Judge Mahboob Ally Jawahery ordered to probe the matter of killing Muhib Solangi, aged 19, and Athar Solangi, aged 21, allegedly by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abdul Hameed Panhwar.

The judge, in his order, also quoted the inquiry report conducted by the judicial magistrate, Naushero-Feroze, declaring that DSP Panhwar had committed a double murder as valid grounds transpires subject to trial.

Sessions Judge Mahboob Ally Jawahery, in his order, added that a First Information Report (FIR) be registered against DSP Abdul Hameed Panhwar and investigation of the case be conducted by a JIT, to be formed by the IGP Sindh.

The court order concluded that accused DSP Abdul Hameed Panhwar is recommended to be placed under suspension immediately and disciplinary action be taken against him and a copy of the inquiry report of the judicial magistrate be sent to the trial court, concerned magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Naushero-Feroze, IGP Sindh and the secretary Home Department.

Both the young persons were killed allegedly by DSP Abdul Hameed Panhwar on November 4, 2021, in the limits of Police Station Abran of district Naushero-Feroze. The district police, by misusing authority, lodged a case of robbery against the deceased persons and the only survivor of the incident, a 17-year-old young boy, is in the police custody. Hakim Solangi, father of deceased Mohib Solangi, had approached the judicial forum and prayed for justice and an impartial investigation into the case.