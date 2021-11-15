COVID-19 claims no life from twin cities, 43 cases reported

Islamabad: No death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while 43 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the twin cities.

It is important that to date, a total of 143,429 patients have been reported from the region since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan of which 2,155 patients have lost their lives due to the illness.

The positivity rate of the infection, however, has already dropped down to well below one per cent in the region as in Rawalpindi district, it was recorded as 0.35 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that another 38 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 from the federal capital from where as many as 107,313 patients have so far been reported of which 948 have lost their lives while 106037 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital was recorded as 328 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, five new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 36,116 patients have been reported from Rawalpindi of which 1,207 have died of the illness while 34,830 have recovered.

The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was recorded as 79 on Sunday of which 14 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while 65 patients were in home isolation.