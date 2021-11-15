Self-medication is a common practice in our society. It means using the medicines without consulting any doctor or physician. In Pakistan, nearly half a million people die due to self-medication each year.
There are numerous disadvantages, including misdiagnosis and excessive drug dosage. Due to this, minor problems can exacerbate. The government of Pakistan needs to address this issue and educate people regarding it. It should also make medical assistance more accessible – especially for the poor – so that they do not self-medicate.
Yasir Khalil
Turbat
