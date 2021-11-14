CM inaugurates uplift projects in Karak

KARAK: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday inaugurated a number of development projects in Karak district.

The chief minister opened the second phase of gasification of different villages of Karak. The said project would be completed at a cost of Rs5.5 billion. He also performed the ground-breaking of Rs730 million gravity water supply scheme.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone of the 9-km long bypass road, black topping of the 5km road and four different projects of water supply.

Addressing a public gathering, the chief minister announced establishment of a degree college in Takht-e-Nasrati and several other development projects for the area. He said that the provincial government was planning development projects to bring backward districts of the province on a par with the developed ones. “The uplift projects worth Rs42 billion are underway in the district in different sectors which would bring a positive change in the lives of people,” he said, adding, the provincial government was fully aware of problems of the southern districts and it was taking all possible measures to facilitate the people.

Mahmaood Khan said that a project worth Rs570 million had been approved for the revamping of District Headquarters Hospital, Karak. He added that Rs600 million had been earmarked in the current budget for different projects in two constituencies of the district.

Mahmood Khan said that the rulers had done nothing for the development of the district in the past.

“Despite the production of natural gas from the area, the local people have been deprived of the gas facility,” he said, adding, his government would ensure provision of gas facility to each household of the gas producing districts.

He said that the Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project would usher in a new era of development in the southern belt. The chief minister said that the government was striving hard to save the people from the negative impact of the recent wave of inflation.

He added that one of the reasons for inflation was flawed economic policies of the previous rulers and no planning was made for future requirements.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving hard to stabilise the economy and provide relief to vulnerable segments of the society,” he added.

Mahmood Khan said that the government was taking measures to provide maximum relief to the people and, if needed, the provincial government would also utilize a portion of development funds for the public relief. Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed and MNA Shahid Khattak also addressed the gathering.

Murad Saeed came down hard on the opposition parties and termed them a group of corrupt and politically unemployed politicians.