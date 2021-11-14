Paul reaches first ATP final in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM: Tommy Paul of the United States reached his first career ATP Tour final on Friday with a tough three-set victory over compatriot Frances Tiafoe at the Stockholm Open.
Paul, ranked 52 in the world, had knocked out three-time major winner Andy Murray on Thursday.
He took that form into his semi-final against eighth-seeded Tiafoe to win 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.
In Saturday’s final, Paul will face third seed and defending champion Denis Shapovalov who defeated fellow Canadian and second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5. “I haven’t got a win over Frances since juniors, so that was a big win for me,” said Paul.
