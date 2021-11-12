Four SHOs suspended on poor performance

Islamabad

Four station house officers (SHO) of Islamabad police has been suspended over public complaints, poor performance and failure in controlling crime in their jurisdictions, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

Likewise, SHOs of two other police stations have also been transferred and posted. A notification has also been issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Syed Ali Akbar in this regard, he said

SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar removed the four SHOs following orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman who paid a surprise visit to various police stations.

DIG (Operations) Afzal Ahmed Kausar was also accompanied the top cop of capital police on the occasion, he added.

The police officers, who were suspended, identified as SHO Police Station (PS) Sihala Mirza Gulfraz, SHO PS Koral Khuram Shehzad, SHO PS Khanna Ashiq Hussain and SHO PS Karachi Company Mian Imran Ansari, he said. All the suspended SHOs have also been directed to report to Rescue 15.

On the other hand, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar has also posted six new SHOs in police stations.

According to police spokesman, SSP Operations posted Inspector Tassaduq Hussain as new SHO PS Sihala. Inspector Suhail Ahmed has been appointed as SHO PS Khanna by the SSP, while SI Shahid Zaman was posted as SHO PS Karachi company.

Similarly, SI Fazal Khaliq was given charge of SHO PS Koral and SI Nadim Tahir will be new SHO of PS Secretariat. SI Bilal Ahmed has been appointed as SHO PS Aabpara by the SSP Operations, the spokesman mentioned.

Earlier, IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman conducted surprise visits of three police stations and directed for massive crackdown on criminals’ besides any inconvenience to people in registration of crimes.

According to spokesman, the IGP conducted surprise visits of Khanna, Koral and Karachi Company police stations along with Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations). They checked the performance of front desks and inquired visitors about behavior of policemen with them. IGP Islamabad directed DIG and SSP (Operations) to immediately remove and proceed against all those SHOs against whom there were complainants. He also directed action against all officials who were unable to effective preventive measures against crime.

The IGP directed Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) to ensure effective action against those involved in street crimes. He said that human and intelligence resources and other means should be used for effective crackdown against criminals.

Islamabad police chief directed for registration of crime without any inconvenience to citizens and ensure decent attitude with the people. He said that registration of FIR is the right of people and delay in lodging complaints or misbehaviour with citizens would not be tolerated at all. He also directed to dispose of under investigation cases at earliest and resolve public grievances on priority.