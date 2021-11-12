PAL to hold seminar on Seraiki literature today

Islamabad: An online seminar on ‘Expression of Pakistaniness in Seraiki Literature’ will be held today (Friday), at 12 noon, in connection with the diamond jubilee celebrations of Pakistan, organised by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

Prof. Dr. Abdul Rehman Abid (Multan) will preside over the seminar. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL will present the key-note address. Dr. Hameed Ulfat Malghani (Taunsa Sharif), Dr. Sadia Kamal (Islamabad), Tahir Masood Mahar (Layyah) and Yaseen Baloch (Dera Ghazi Khan) He will express their views on the topic. Dr. Naseem Akhtar will be the moderator. The seminar will be organized in collaboration with Seraiki Area Study Centre, Bahauddin Zakaria University, Multan.

Meanwhile, ‘Seraiki Milli Mushaira’ will be held today (12 November) at 3 p.m. Saaien Aashiq Bazdar will preside over the Mushaira. Amanullah Arshad (Khanpur), Kausar Samreen (Islamabad) and Wafa Chishti (Islamabad) will be chief guests while Prof. Irfan Jameel (Islamabad), Najibullah Nazeesh (Liaquatpur) and Khurshid Rabbani (Dera Ismail Khan) will be the guests of honor. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, will present the introductory remarks. The moderator will be Dr. Sadia Kamal.

Abdul Latif Bhatti (Multan), Rizwana Tabassum Durrani (Multan), Abbas Malik (Multan), Waqif Multani (Multan), Rahim Talab (Lodhran), Sajid Durrani (Bahawalpur), Ghayyur Bukhari (Bahawalpur), Khadim Hussain Makhfi. Bahawalpur), Manzoor Sial (Muzaffargarh), Shabbir Sharr (Muzaffargarh), Shabir Tahir Hamiati (Rahim Yar Khan), Saeed Tharwat (Rahim Yar Khan), Akhlaq Mazari (Rahim Yar Khan), Razesh Liaqat Puri (Rahim Yar Khan), Azhar Kaliani (DG Khan), Imran Mir (DG Khan), Murtaza Nazer (DG Khan), Makhmour Qalandari (DE Ismail Khan), Zaheer Maharooi (Mianwali), Shamshad Sarai (Layyah), MB Rashid (Layyah), Taswar Dasti (Crore Lal Aisan), Irfan Muhammad (Sargodha) and Mujahid Anwar Chishti (Jalalpur Pirwala) will present their poetry.