Land dispute: Driver of tribal malik killed in firing

WANA: The driver of a prominent tribal Dotani malik was killed when armed Lashkar of Wazir Zalikhel tribe opened fire on a car in Karkanra area near Gomal Dam on Wana-Tank road in South Waziristan district on Saturday.

The police said that gunmen of Lashkar of Wazir Zalikhel tribe opened fire on the car of tribal elder Malik Noor Jan in the Karkanra area near Gomal Dam on Wana-Tank road.

They said that one Ahmad Nabi Dotani, the driver of tribal Malik Noor Jan, was killed on the spot.

They said that other occupants of the car, including Ali Muhammad Dotani, brother of Malik Noor Jan, and three women members of the family took shelter at the nearby FC check-post.

The police said that there was no report on the whereabouts of Malik Noor Jan after the attack.

It was learnt that Malik Noor Jan and his family members were on way to Dera Ismail Khan from Toi Khullah in South Waziristan to condole the death of relative when came under attack in Karkanra area on Wana-Tank road.