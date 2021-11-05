 
close
Friday November 05, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Somali YouTuber raises $1m for refugees

By AFP
November 05, 2021

KUWAIT CITY: A Somali YouTuber based in Kuwait has raised $1 million in just over a day to aid refugees and the displaced in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan. With nearly 21 million followers, AboFlah, whose real name is Hassan Suleiman, is one of the best-known influencers in the Arab world. He launched his site, dedicated to reviewing video games, in 2016.