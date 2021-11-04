This refers to the letter ‘Song of silence’ by" Malaika Muzaffar (November 1).
Unfortunately, a large number of cases each year are reported from educational institutions. This, of course, is little surprise since children are the easiest to prey on. Similarly, children in the labour force are also easy targets, as are orphans and the homeless. There is a dire need for the government to strictly implement the laws regarding rape, harassment and child abuse.
Gull bhutto
Ubauro
