Sana Mir impressed by Pakistan’s consistency

LAHORE: Pakistan’s consistency in the ongoing T20World Cup has impressed former women team captain Sana Mir.
In her latest write-up for the ICC, she said: “What has impressed me most about Pakistan at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 has been their consistency.
“It is not usually something you associate with Pakistan. We always hear about an unpredictable Pakistan but in this tournament they have maintained their intensity, the catching has been good, the running between the wickets as well and as a unit they are performing to the standards we expect them to.
“At international level, you make plans and you have to execute them. That is exactly what they are doing.”
