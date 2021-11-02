KP CM aide seeks culture promotion at global level

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan on Monday stressed the need for access to international markets to boost the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rich culture and art and promote them at the global level.

“This Expo is a great opportunity for the tourists and families to know about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s scenic resorts, rich cultural heritage and unique handicrafts under one roof,” the aide said while opening the KP Pavilion set up by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) at the Lok Mela annual festival.

KPCTA Deputy Director Tourism Qaiser Khattak, Assistant Director Arbab Hassnain, Afrasiyab Khattak and others were also present on the occasion. Abdul Karim Khan said that artisans would be supported by giving them interest-free loans so that they could promote their artwork at the international level.

He said that such events promoted the cause of culture, traditions and encouraged the artistes and artisans as well. The special assistant said there was no dearth of skilled manpower and artists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government was taking steps to facilitate them in their fields.

The KPCTA has established 29 stalls at the KP Pavilion at the Lok Mela to showcase the cultural and traditional handicrafts and tourism potential to attract more tourists to the province. The special assistant and other officials later took a round of stalls at the KP Pavilion and appreciated the arrangements made for the artisans, tourists and visitors. The KP Pavilion attracted a large number of visitors including foreigners, who evinced a keen interest in the cultural and traditional handicrafts.