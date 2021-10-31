14 arrested for burning alive murder accused

CHARSADDA: As many as 14 people were arrested on Saturday on the charges of burning alive a murder accused, torching his house and inflicting injuries on his mother and the cops, who were trying to rescue her.

On Friday, angry villagers in Charsadda burnt alive a disabled person, Malang Jan, who had allegedly killed a young man, Shahsawar. It was not clear as to why the accused had committed the crime.

However, this infuriated the villagers in Pala Dehri and they took the law into their hands and burnt the accused alive after pulling him out of his house.

The police had registered cases against 17 people, who were charged with murder, attempted murder and other relevant sections of the law.

Of the 17 people nominated in the first information report, the police arrested 14 of them.

Meanwhile, the angry villagers staged a protest at the Farooq Azam Chowk in Charsadda city, demanding the release of the arrested people. They had placed the body of the deceased Shahsawar on the road, blocking it for all kinds of traffic.

The protesters had refused to bury the slain until the release of the arrested people. They smashed the windscreens of several vehicles.

Later, the protesters agreed following talks with religious scholars and other influential persons to offer the funeral prayer of the deceased at the Farooz Azam Chowk and dispersed peacefully.