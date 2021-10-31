Man of Afghan origin found murdered

A man of Afghan origin was found dead inside a warehouse in the Sohrab Goth area on Saturday.
Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where it was identified to be that of 42-year-old Abdur Raheem, son of Khurram.
The Sohrab Goth police said the man worked at a Tandoor and resided in the same building where his body was found.
Quoting the initial investigation, the police said the man had been hit
with an iron rod on his head over unexplained reasons. Poilce suspect that the incident might have occurred over a personal enmity. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.
