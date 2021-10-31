CM’s aide for sharing success stories of disabled persons

The Sindh chief minister’s aide Sadiq Ali Memon on Saturday said that success stories of persons with disabilities are always encouraging not only for their fellow special persons but also for other people.

The CM’s special assistant on the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities said that these stories should be narrated at all levels to encourage the differently-abled persons in society.

Memon was speaking as the chief guest at the Karachi Vocational Training Centre (KVTC), where a book titled ‘Soulful Journey: Success Stories of KVTC’ was launched. On this occasion, the book’s author Prem Sagar and KVTC CEO Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan also shared their experiences and feelings.

The CM’s aide said that the provincial government is also committed to providing better health care, education, rehabilitation and vocational training to differently-abled persons in order to enable them to live an independent life with dignity.

He said that it was imperative to provide vocational training to special persons so that they could live a better life, adding that the provision of vocational training would also discourage begging practices among differently-abled persons.

Memon said that there is a need to change the prevailing mindset regarding differently-abled persons, adding that they should be considered an important part of society and should be provided with the opportunities to learn various trades and skills.

He also visited various sections of the KVTC, during which the centre’s CEO briefed him about the vocational training being provided there to differently-abled persons. Memon appreciated the performance of the KVTC.